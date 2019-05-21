Kiambu police adopt new tack to curb insecurity

The crime wave in Kiambu has forced the police to cluster the county into three as a new tack to curb it.

This, according to Kiambu county police commander Ali Nunow, will help the officers to boost the investigations, response and apprehension of criminals.

Nunow said the subcounties which share common challenges will work together.

Cluster one includes Juja, Ruiru, Thika, Gatundu North and Gatundu South while cluster two has Lari, Limuru, Kikuyu and Kabete. Cluster three comprises of Githunguri, Kiambaa and Kiambu.

Those in cluster two have a common challenge of highway crimes since they are situated along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

"These clusters will run normal operations of the police but will have joint patrols, assist each other in investigations and in so doing, we shall reduce crime," Nunow said.

He was speaking at Lari police station on Saturday during a community policing benchmark meeting where he hosted his Kitui counterpart Lydia Ligami.

Nunow directed all subcounty police commanders to mark all hot spots in their respective areas, suspects' and criminals' activities. This will assist the cluster activities.

The meeting was attended by Lari community policing chairman Peter Kiugu, subcounty commander Ellen Wanjiku and OCS Geoffrey Waigwa.

Residents, led by Chege Lore welcome the strategy as the criminals will not have anywhere to hide as they will be followed up to their hideouts.

"The strategy is good. This will reduce crime at a high rate within a short period of time," Lore said.

The strategy has come at a time when residents of Limuru are still mourning two people murdered last week.

An unidentified person was found murdered at Gitogothi last Monday while businessman Francis Njenga was shot dead on Thursday.

Resident Salome Nduta claims residents are attacked by gangsters every day at Kwambira, Gitogothi and Mutarakwa. She said some criminals call them by their names and demand their cooperation.

Deputy county commissioner David Kiprop said four suspects have been harassing residents of neighbouring Kikuyu and Kabete constituencies.

Kiprop assured residents that all measures to ensure security had been put in place.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)