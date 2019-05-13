Sabina Chege blames politics for cancelled prayers

The much-publicised Murang'a prayers were cancelled because they were politicised, Woman Rep Sabina Chege has said.

The prayers were scheduled for Saturday. The cancellation was the second in a month.

Sabina said bishops are back to the drawing board to ensure that the event will be purely a prayer affair.

She said the prayers were planned last year at a meeting of leaders and bishops and blamed the cancellation on Kieleweke and Tangatanga groups.

"We are now hearing things in the media like it will be a meeting for Kieleweke or Tangatanga to make certain political pronouncements. It is wrong to politicise prayers,"Sabina told women's groups in Kandara on Saturday.

She said they met bishops who thought it would be a good idea to hold prayers to accommodate both the President and the Deputy President. The initial plan was to have the prayers with the President in State House.

The prayers were earlier scheduled for April 27 but were postponed to May 11.

Leaders planned the meeting during Easter at Kimorori grounds in Murang’a. At the time DP William Ruto said he would not attend because he would be at the burial of retired President Daniel arap Moi's son Jonathan.

“We have seen so many things being reported in the media. I must say it is very wrong to politicise prayers,” Sabina said.

She said because of politics, some bishops had pulled out.

"Some people started saying they were planning to send a message to the President or make a declaration. These were lies."

The legislator said there has been heightened politicking in central Kenya and that the issues that have cropped up necessitated the postponement to give bishops time to plan afresh. They want to just pray for the President and the DP.

“Prayers are normal. Every Sunday, Kenyans go to church because we are a prayerful nation. Let’s not read too much into the prayers. Bishops will say when they are ready," she said.