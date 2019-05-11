Concern over new HIV infections among youths

The National Aids Control Council has expressed concern over an increase in new HIV infections among youths aged 19-24 years.

The council said girls are the most affected with poverty, violence and dropping out of school to blame for the rise.

The council is now calling for concerted efforts and advocacy to address the trend, fearing that this could reverse gains made in tackling the disease.

NACC held a two-day workshop in Naivasha for women leaders drawn from all counties.

Chairperson Angeline Siparo said the agency has embarked on a campaign involving youths to stop spread of the disease.

“The current statistics indicate that there is a rise in new HIV infections among youths aged 19-24 and this is worrying as the majority of them are in colleges and universities,” she said.

She said there was an urgent need to address the rising cases of violence mainly among students, noting that whenever there is violence in the family issues of abstinence or safe sex was forgotten.

“We have seen an increase in HIV infection among youths aged between 19 and 24 years and the ongoing violence is a contributor to this,” she said.

Siparo said low levels of awareness had also contributed to the rise.

She said NACC is working with stakeholders to address the increase in cases of transmission from mother to child during birth.

“Lack of health centres in the rural setup and high cost of treatment have contributed to this but with the universal health care there is the hope of reducing the transmissions,” she said.

The chairperson of Maendeleo Ya Wanakake Organization Rahab Muiu said young girls mainly in rural areas were the hardest hit by new HIV infections.

She attributed this to rising poverty, gender-based violence and certain cultural beliefs.

“The only way we can address some of the challenges is through the creation of wealth, address the issue of unemployment and misuse of youths by politicians,” she said.