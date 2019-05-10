Limuru schools register children for Huduma

The government is registering learners at schools in Limuru constituency, Kiambu county.

Deputy county commissioner David Kiprop said they aim to ensure all children above the age of six are entered into the National Integrated Information Management System.

Kiprop said the registration that started on Monday will ease the work of parents planning to take all their children to registration centres.

Speaking in Limuru town, Kiprop urged parents whose children have been registered at schools to enrol themselves.

“Our registration officials will be stationed in both primary and secondary schools to ensure no is left unregistered. It will be a challenge for parents whose children have registered but they have not,” he said.

The deputy administrator said they were liaising with the Limuru Education director Stanley Murage.

“We are registering students from both primary and secondary every day, this is a positive response,” Kiprop said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)