MANY HAVE DIED, OTHERS MAIMED

Cops erect road signs in Makuyu to save lives

Motorists who will not follow the road signs will be charged

In Summary

• Numerous accidents reported as traders rush to sell their wares along the busy highway.

• Tato says the road signs will warn motorists to slow down as they approach the area.

Police officers and residents erect sign posts in Gakungu on the Kenol-Sagana highway
Image: Alice Waithera

Police officers from Makuyu in Murang’a have erected signposts on the Kenol-Sagana highway to avert road accidents.

Led by traffic commander Abdullahi Tato, the officers said there have been numerous road accidents in Gakungu as people try to access the roadside market. Many people have died and others seriously injured.

Others are hit by speeding motorists as they cross the road from Kimorori road to the Makuyu side.

 

Motorists speed along the highway, especially vehicles ferrying miraa. Residents also want speed bumps erected.

Tato said the road signs will warn motorists to slow down as they approach the area. Motorists who will not follow the road signs will be charged, he said.

Police officers and residents carry signposts that were erected in Gakungu on Kenol-Sagana highway
Image: Alice Waithera

Tato said they realised that even after educating people on road safety in public forums and in schools, many people continue to die in accidents.

“That is when we decided to erect the road signs because Gakungu residents have been complaining of the numerous accidents,” the police boss said.

At some point, police officers were deployed to the spot to help people cross the road, but the strategy did not work.

Tato said he has held talks with the Kenya National Highways Authority, and they have pledged to mark a pedestrian crossing in the area.

“I'm pleading with the authority to act in haste and mark the zebra crossing to prevent further loss of life,” the chief inspector said.

 

 

Residents praised efforts by the police officers to make the road safer for them.

Felista Wanjiku, who has been selling fruits in Gakungu market for 11 years, said she has witnessed numerous accidents, some involving schoolchildren.

“We are happy the police officers have heard our cries and decided to take action,” she said.

Traders say the sign posts will also improve their business and ensure their safety.

 

Five dead, 9 injured after lorry rams into 2 matatus in Murang’a

Five people on Thursday night died when a lorry rammed into two matatus on the Kenol-Sagana highway.The five included one man and four women. Nine ...
Counties
1 year ago

PSV driver blamed as Makuyu crash kills 9

Nine people were killed and four seriously injured in a road accident on the Thika-Nyeri highway yesterday at 7:30am. Seven men and two women died ...
Counties
6 years ago
by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
Central
10 May 2019 - 00:00

