Cops erect road signs in Makuyu to save lives

Police officers from Makuyu in Murang’a have erected signposts on the Kenol-Sagana highway to avert road accidents.

Led by traffic commander Abdullahi Tato, the officers said there have been numerous road accidents in Gakungu as people try to access the roadside market. Many people have died and others seriously injured.

Others are hit by speeding motorists as they cross the road from Kimorori road to the Makuyu side.

Motorists speed along the highway, especially vehicles ferrying miraa. Residents also want speed bumps erected.

Tato said the road signs will warn motorists to slow down as they approach the area. Motorists who will not follow the road signs will be charged, he said.