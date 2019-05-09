I'll expose Waititu over audit issues — Nyoro

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro has said he will not resign and promised to expose Governor Ferdinand Waititu for mismanagement of county funds.

Speaking on a local radio station on Tuesday morning, Nyoro accused Waititu of presiding over a one-man show in the county government.

He said he will not allow residents to blame him for the county government’s failures.

“Some people have been saying that if the government I serve is rotten then I should resign. They said I’m a crybaby seeking attention,” Nyoro said.

He said he was not appointed by Waititu but by Kiambu people who gave them a mandate as a team to work and deliver for them.

Waititu and Nyoro are in the spotlight after audit issues raised before senate last week exposed massive irregularities in Kiambu expenditures.

Kiambu county accounts reports presented before the senate committee showed they had allocated millions of shillings for expenses beyond its purview.

Nyoro said that the queries raised are grave but there are more.

“There are a lot of queries of how money from World Bank was used, how Sh1.4 billion in supplementary budget was utilised alongside other queries, and the governor must answer these questions,” said Nyoro.

In 2017 the governor and his deputy were at loggerheads and publicly criticised each other over management of county affairs.

There were mixed reactions to the recent feud by Kiambu residents.

“Waititu will prove detractors wrong. They are using yesterday’s means to tarnish him. They will soon know the country is ruled by law. Interrogate him on Kaa sober and real issues and not imaginations,” wrote Dominic Kiarie in a popular WhatsApp group dubbed “Uteti Wa Kiambu”

Wagatonye Junior said, “The voices of revolution are calling since the only way to change this system is for the system to burn.”

John Mugwe said, “One day those holding public offices will return everything stolen from the public.”

MCA Witeithie ward Macharia Taki said “Following what the newspaper today (Tuesday) have discovered. I highly believe senate should be abolished. If they are custodians of devolution but they could not understand how controller of budget works, what about the villager?”

Meanwhile the county government chief of staff Gibson Mburu on Monday evening submitted his resignation letter to governor Waititu citing personal issues.

A reliable source alleged that the governor on Saturday slapped Mburu in front of other employees over the mess in the audit report.

