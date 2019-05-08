Nyeri hawkers pray for heaven to lift profits

More than 3,000 Nyeri hawkers on Monday prayed for divine intervention to save their plummeting businesses.

They prayed at the Kenya National Library Services grounds. Bishop Paul Wanjohi of New Life Church was the chief guest.

The hawkers attributed their low profits to tough economic times, drought, cholera, a food-hawking ban and competition from foreigners, among other problems.

County hawkers' chairman Maina Kamami said businesses started going downhill last October.

He said earnings from food hawking in the town have declined by more than 30 per cent.

Kamami attributed also attributed hard times to the political situation.

“We were from an electioneering period, where we held two presidential elections. There was also a prolonged drought, which has made the situation even worse,” he said.