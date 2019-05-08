Nyeri hawkers pray for heaven to lift profits

• Earnings from food hawking in the town have gone down by more than 30 per cent.
• Complain about stiff competition from foreigners, drought, cholera, food hawking ban and hard economic times.
More than 3,000 Nyeri hawkers on Monday prayed for divine intervention to save their plummeting businesses.
They prayed at the Kenya National Library Services grounds. Bishop Paul Wanjohi of New Life Church was the chief guest.
The hawkers attributed their low profits to tough economic times, drought, cholera, a food-hawking ban and competition from foreigners, among other problems.
County hawkers' chairman Maina Kamami said businesses started going downhill last October.
He said earnings from food hawking in the town have declined by more than 30 per cent.
Kamami attributed also attributed hard times to the political situation.
“We were from an electioneering period, where we held two presidential elections. There was also a prolonged drought, which has made the situation even worse,” he said.
The hawkers said stiff competition from foreigners such as the Chinese and Indians, who are hawking items such as eggs, has also hurt their trade.
Hawkers from other neighbouring counties have been coming to Nyeri town to look for greener pastures, he said.
Food Hawker Lucy Wangari attributed poor business to the recent cholera outbreak and the drought.
Cholera in some parts of the country led to the banning of food hawking in Nyeri county. Many hawkers were jobless.
“Before the ban, we could make a sell up to Sh2,000, but now we hardly make Sh800 a day,” Wangari said.
Nyeri county hawkers’ secretary John Mwangi said most hawkers in town sell farm produce but lack of rain has caused crop loss. Most are out of business.
He urged the government to help fight cushion against the effects of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns.
Rware MCA Paul Kanyari said the county will continue supporting hawkers.