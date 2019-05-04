Huduma Namba to improve services — Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru says IT and Huduma Namba will improve governance and services.

She spoke on Thursday at the Kirinyaga county headquarters where she led county staff and residents in registering.

Waiguru urged residents to turn out in large numbers and register.

She was accompanied by Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and the incoming county commissioner Jim Njoka.

Njoka said more than 300,000 people from Kirinyaga have already registered for the National Integrated Information Management System.

It was launched on March 15 and ends on May 17.

Last Tuesday, ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng announced that more 21 million Kenyans have registered.

"You can register from anywhere. So it is not about the region but the data about citizens and population," Ochieng said.

Small children are, however, not registered.

On April 19, President Uhuru Kenyatta sought to allay fears of data privacy breaches.

He said NIIMS guards the integrity of the government’s data better than the manual system.

