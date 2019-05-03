Uncertainty over free sanitary towels initiative in Murang'a

The sustainability of the free sanitary towels programme is in doubt after some schools got fewer numbers than what they needed.

Murang'a leaders now say the initiative is shrouded in uncertainty. Only a single delivery has been made to several subcounties since its launch in Kandara in September last year.

Distribution to other subcounties was carried out thereafter, with Maragua and Mathioya receiving their consignments in March — six months later.

The free sanitary programme is aimed at reducing school dropouts and absenteeism. Many learners were reported to have been missing classes during menses. This hurt their academic performance and some stopped schooling.

It was expected that girls would get the pads each month. They were to get four packets of pads each but many received less than that.

The County Service Delivery committee expressed concern over the delayed deliveries. Members said schoolgirls have gone for a whole term without the pads and another term has begun without a delivery. It urged the Department of Gender Affairs, which is in charge of the programme, to seal loopholes so the programme meets its goals.

In response, however, county gender officer Beatrice Gachie said the Murang'a received 323,922 packets, recording a deficit of only 39,158.

The programme targetted 39,124 girls in Standard 6 to 8 and 53,000 secondary schools. Gachie blamed the shortfall on suppliers. She accused them of delivering less than what was required but sought to assure that they will fix the problem.

The committee also raised questions about the quality of the towels. There had been claims some of them were substandard.

Gachie said they had cautioned suppliers against delivering pads that do not meet the required quality standards.

The county has sought to ensure the initiative runs smoothly. Subcounty Inspection Committees chaired by deputy county commissioners have been formed to certify that the pads are supplied to the beneficiaries accordingly. This is meant to promote accountability and transparency.

At the school level, a record is maintained indicating how the towels have been issued, with each girl signing the receipt of the number of packets given.

