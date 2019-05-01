You're selfish, Woman rep tells Central leaders forming new parties

Central Kenya politicians who have unofficially split from Jubilee to form new parties have been dismissed as selfish and not interested in uniting Kenyans.

Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami said Jubilee is still united and will not be divided.

“I know there are parties like the Democratic Party (DP), PNU and a new one formed by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria known as TNA but that is his party alone. We are in Jubilee to stay and we shall not leave the party,” Mukami said yesterday.

She said Jubilee was formed primarily to unite all Kenyans.

The latest political formation is Transformational National Alliance Party fronted by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Mukami spoke at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri town while when distributing sanitary towels to girls in primary and secondary schools.

She also distributed 11 tents to several county groups for use during occasions like funerals, weddings and fundraisers.

The tents were bought through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) kitty.