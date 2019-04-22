Look for other women, jilted men told

Women leaders have condemned the rampant killing of young women by their lovers and boyfriends.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said girls seem to be in extreme danger following the killing of a woman in Eldoret and another in Mombasa. And even long before.

She called on men to look for other girlfriends if they are turned down by current ones instead of committing a felony.

Chege blamed the recent killings on drugs and alcohol use, saying women leaders will "ne of these days raid drinking dens and pour illicit brew".

“Tell your girl children that they do not need sponsors but need to believe in God and use their brains to succeed in life,” the MP said.

Chege called on women to support other women in elections after men failed to support the gender bill in Parliament.

Maragua MP Mary Wamahua advised parents to talk to their girls, guide them and always know their friends and who they hang out with.

“The boys should also be told that if a girl rejects him, it's is not the end of the world. He should look for another woman as women are more than men,” Wamahua said.

Ivy Wangechi, a sixth-year medical student at Moi University was last Tuesday allegedly murdered by a childhood friend turned stalker.

Naftali Kinuthia has been arrested in connection with the killing.

The man said to be her boyfriend tracked her down in Eldoret armed with an axe and a knife.

He hacked the girl after allegedly sending her money earlier.

Last Sunday, Pwani University student Naomi Chepkemoi, a Public Health student was also allegedly stabbed several times.

She was stabbed by her former boyfriend who had allegedly travelled from Nairobi to commit the crime.

The following day, a man stabbed his 24-year-old estranged lover in Nyaribo in Nyeri, killing her. She was stabbed in the neck.

They were speaking in Nyeri where Women Rep Rahab Mukami issued Sh400,000 cheque from NGAAF fund to Ngao Yetu Sacco Ltd at PCEA Chamachaki hall on Tuesday.

The sacco is owned by women.

Others present were Nyandarua's Faith Gitau and her Bomet counterpart Joyce Korir.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)