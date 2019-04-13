Murang'a farmers urged to harvest rainwater

Murang’ farmers have been asked to invest in rainwater harvesting to save their crops.

County director of meteorology Paul Murage on Friday said the long rains will not be sufficient to grow crops to maturity. He said Kenya will experience a series of dry spells in between the rains.

Murage said if farmers do not take drastic measures to collect as much rainwater as possible for irrigation, there is bound to be crop failure by the end of the season.

He urged farmers to make the most of the sporadic rains. “The harvested water will go a long way in ensuring crops do not get stunted,” Murage said.

Speaking to the Star in Murang’a town, Murage urged farmers to move away from traditional planting cycles due to unpredictable weather patterns.

Previously, farmers expected the long rains by March 15 but this has changed. Last year, the rains started on February 28 while this year they have delayed, he said.

This, Murage said, shows that the traditional weather cycles can no longer be depended on and farmers have to find ways of adapting.

Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya