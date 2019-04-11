20,000 list for Huduma Namba in Nyeri

More than 20,000 Nyeri residents had registered by Tuesday for Huduma Namba, county commissioner David Kipkemei has said.

The registration was launched on April 2. The mass registration will run for 45 days.

Kipkemei said when the drive started, the registration clerks experienced problems because some machines were slow. The problems have been fixed, he said.

Kipkemei spoke in Othaya subcounty on Tuesday when he mobilised residents to register.

“We have stationed ICT experts in every subcounty to resolve issues,” he said.

Kipkemei said on Monday three of the eight subcounties surpassed their targets. The administrator said they are targeting 100 per cent registration by the end of the drive.

He said registration will improve security as it will help the government to control forgery. There have been cases of forgery of essential travel documents by foreigners who use them to commit crimes such as terrorism.

“You know we have lost people through terrorism and this is one way of containing the problem,” he said.

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi said his office and the national government officials are working with church leaders to encourage more people to register.

