Man kills wife, injures son and hangs self

A man from Nyairoko village in Mawingu location, Ol Kalou, hanged himself after killing his wife and critically injuring his son on Sunday morning.

Justin Ndung’u, said to be in his late 40s, injured Maina Ndung’u, 29, using the same jembe with which he hacked off the head of Monica Muthoni, 43.

Maina had rushed to the house after hearing the screams of his mother. But he did not go past the door frame as he was cut with the jembe on the head. He was rushed to J.M. Memorial Hospital, Ol Kalou, from where he was immediately referred to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital.

After hacking his son, Ndung’u locked the door from inside and continued chopping his wife’s head with the jembe. He warned that the same fate would befall any of the neighbours who tried to break the door.

The man hanged himself with a rope even as a crowd of neighbours stood outside confused over what to do.

The couple’s son Peter Njuhiga told the Star the family had been peaceful and there was no sign of danger prior to the crime which was committed around 9am. Njuhiga,19, said he woke up and prepared tea for the family after which he left for Captain town.

He left his father preparing to attend the local Kenya Assemblies of God church where he fellowships, while his mother was sorting maize preparing to cook.

He would later be called by a neighbour identified only as Mama Wambui, urging him to hurry back home as something was not right.