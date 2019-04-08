Othaya MP hits out at MCA over demo

•MP urged the MCA to visit relevant offices instead of misleading residents
Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi yesterday accused Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku of misusing and misleading the youth during Thursday's demonstration.
Kiruga led residents in protests to demand that the Kariki-Muirungi road in Othaya be done.
He also complained of poor workmanship on the national government road that is filled with potholes.But Mugambi said Kiruga incited residents against the contractor to seek political mileage "through crude means". The MP spoke in Othaya.
He said the MCA led the demonstration after realising the road works was about to start.
Mugambi said the contractor has received money to start work. “I informed the MCA that the contractor would be on site, but he went ahead to incite people to demonstrate to get the credit and gain political mileage,” he said.
Mugambi told Kiruga the national government has responsible experts who can test the quality of construction materials and can supervise the contractor.
He urged the MCA to visit relevant offices instead of misleading residents.
The legislator said the government has plans to construct 40km of road in the area and urged the MCA to allow the government to work.
On the road in question, Mugambi said the government had allocated the contractor Sh63 million to seal the potholes, but was later stopped by the regional engineer over shoddy job.
“The contractor was not doing a good job initially, and we had to intervene to have the road work stopped. The regional engineer stopped him and told him to repeat the work,” he said.
Mugambi urged Kiruga to push for the construction of county government roads and leave national government ones to him.
But Kiruga said both governments are serving the same people. He said he did not lead the demonstration to fight anyone, adding that he will continue pushing for road construction.
