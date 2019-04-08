Othaya MP hits out at MCA over demo

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi yesterday accused Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku of misusing and misleading the youth during Thursday's demonstration.

Kiruga led residents in protests to demand that the Kariki-Muirungi road in Othaya be done.

He also complained of poor workmanship on the national government road that is filled with potholes.But Mugambi said Kiruga incited residents against the contractor to seek political mileage "through crude means". The MP spoke in Othaya.

He said the MCA led the demonstration after realising the road works was about to start.