Activists visit Kakuzi over human rights violations

Human rights activists from 13 countries have toured Kakuzi area in Murang’a South over allegations of human rights violations by a multi-national fruits processing company.

The activists met villagers living near Kakuzi Limited, who have for years been complaining over constant harassment by the management of the firm.

Led by Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director George Kegoro, the activists listened as locals narrated horror stories of the ordeals they go through.Locals explained how they are forced to walk for many kilometres to access the main road as the roads that pass through the farm are blocked.

This, they said, forces people to walk through bushy roads where women are raped and children defiled.

In 2014, Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria and the then County Commissioner Kula Hache met the company’s management seeking to solve the disputes and have public access roads re-opened.

Locals complain they have been calling for the re-opening of the roads since the 1970s without much success.

The company closed the roads issues passes to those the management allows to pass through.