Activists visit Kakuzi over human rights violations

Human rights activists from 13 countries have toured Kakuzi area in Murang’a South over allegations of human rights violations by a multi-national fruits processing company.
The activists met villagers living near Kakuzi Limited, who have for years been complaining over constant harassment by the management of the firm.
Led by Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director George Kegoro, the activists listened as locals narrated horror stories of the ordeals they go through.Locals explained how they are forced to walk for many kilometres to access the main road as the roads that pass through the farm are blocked.
This, they said, forces people to walk through bushy roads where women are raped and children defiled.
In 2014, Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria and the then County Commissioner Kula Hache met the company’s management seeking to solve the disputes and have public access roads re-opened.
Locals complain they have been calling for the re-opening of the roads since the 1970s without much success.
The company closed the roads issues passes to those the management allows to pass through.
Locals also complained the company claims ownership of public amenities in the area.
Kegoro said the National Lands Commission ordered the company to open up roads going through the farm on March 1.
NLC, he said, also made it clear that it would process title deeds for all public amenities in the area.
Kegoro noted KHRC took with activists from other countries that handle similar cases to thelp solve the conflict.
The 13 other countries include the US, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, United Kingdom, Colombia Argentina, India and Brazil.
They were brought together by the International Network of Civil Liberties Organisations, where which KHRC is a member.
“Human rights issues are experienced world-wide and that is why we came with our counterparts to advise us,” he said.
In Colombia, Kegoro said, numerous issues of land grabbing have come up and the government has put measures in place to revert land back to owners.
The foreign activists will come in handy if the company, which trades on both Nairobi and London Stock Exchange, continues to breach human rights, he said.
Cases of individuals who have been battered in the farm will also be followed up, including the case of two local journalists clobbered by guards while covering protests by Gititu Secondary School Students against the decision by the company to take 45 acres of the school’s land.
Gatua Nyaga Residents association chairperson David Kuria said locals have suffered for decades and want their issues solved once and for all.
“We will continue working together with human rights organisation to free this area from these challenges,” he said.
