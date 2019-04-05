Forty escape death in Limuru bus crash

Forty passengers travelling to Busia from Nairobi yesterday escaped death when their bus was involved in an accident in Limuru.

The crash happened at Kwambira when a saloon car was making a U-turn.

Kawere Jakom conductor Stephen Omondi said the bus was behind the car, which slowed and turned to the right. The bus driver was already turning in the same direction to overtake the car.

"When we collided, our driver lost control and rammed a building through through the fence," he said.

"Our passengers got injured and they started screaming for help. A lot of people together with police came to rescue us."

Mutarakwa OCS Ezra Mutwiri and his team controlled the movement of vehicles as a huge traffic jam had started building up.

Police said 34 passengers were rushed to Tigoni Subcounty Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

A nurse at the hospital who declined to be named said victims suffered soft tissue injuries upon being hit by seats and cut by window glasses.

Police towed the two vehicles to Tigoni police station for investigations.