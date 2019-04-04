Nyandarua gets second special needs classroom

Mentally handicapped children in Nyandarua will soon benefit from a competency-based curriculum at AC Ol'Kalou Primary School.

Head teacher John Kinuthia said the proposed areas of learning are beadwork, embroidery, shoemaking and repair.

A modern special needs classroom was opened on Tuesday by the chair of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya Christina Pratt Kenyatta.

The class cost Sh2.5 million. It is the second class by the NFDK after another was built last year at Ngano Primary School, Ol Joro Orok.

Pratt said the fund will furnish the class while Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho will facilitate the building of a dormitory and dining hall through the NGCDF. The fund will also build an ablution block at Sh2.5 million at Ndaragwa Special Unit.

She added that Sh300,000 was given to Ngano Primary School while Kwanjora Special Unit got Sh200,000.

Pratt urged parents in Nyandarua to take advantage of special needs units being established at various primary schools to enable their handicapped children learn skills.

“The times when disabled children were hidden at homes are long gone. It is not a curse for one to be born disabled," she said

The government and other stakeholders including churches and elected leaders are funding programs to ensure disabled persons benefit, she said.

Woman Representative Faith Gitau and Kiaraho lauded the NFDK for the support given to Nyandarua.

Kiaraho said it is a great move by the government to ensure the special needs group, which is often ignored, gets care.