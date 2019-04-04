Impeachment bid will fail, Ruto tells rivals

Deputy President William Ruto has told rivals

hell-bent on kicking him out of office that he will not give them the time of day.

He said those scheming to impeach him are afraid of facing him in 2022. The DP spoke on Wednesday at a fundraiser in Kamahuha Girls' Secondary School, Maragua subcounty, Murang’a county.

Last week, Siaya Senator James Orengo said he will institute an impeachment motion against Ruto.

But the DP said the motion is an attempt to block his political ambitions and it will not succeed.

“I am fully aware of the plans being hatched against me by [my] rivals and I know they are all geared towards the 2022 election,” Ruto said.

He said he will refrain from engaging his rivals as that would be fanning petty politics.

Ruto accused opposition leader Raila Odinga's allies of plotting to tear Jubilee Party apart.

The party is however founded on a strong foundation that cannot be undone by those trying to divide its leaders, he said.

Their intentions, he added, are to disrupt the party's operations by causing confusion, thus disorienting the government and stopping it from achieving its agenda

“Our rivals want to keep us busy discussing each other that we forget our goal of making Kenyans' lives better,” Ruto said.

He said the leaders have failed as the opposition and are now looking for ways to remain politically relevant by pretending to advise the Jubilee government on how to do its work.

Ruto accused the leaders of destroying everything that comes their way, saying they always harbour ulterior motives.

“Either they are destroying railways or houses or dividing unions. I'm telling them to slow [down] because 2022 is still far off,” he said.

The DP said the party promised to revolutionise the economy, hence, it is keen on services. The party will be judged by its accomplishments, he said.

“We will not allow people who have no responsibility to derail us. Let them continue building castles in the air,” Ruto said.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria urged political leaders to focus on development and not politics.

He said there is too much politicking yet the country held a general election less than two years ago.

Wa Iria urged leaders to stop politicking in church and urged the clergy to restrain them.

“Let them talk to people outside the churches if they have to but these incidences of leaders exchanging words in churches should be stopped,” he said.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, her Bomet counterpart Joyce Korir, Mary Waithera (Maragua) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) attended the fundraiser.