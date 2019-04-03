MP urges youth to take up government opportunities

Young people have been advised to take up opportunities offered by the government to earn a living.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi yesterday said many young people get frustrated when they do not realise their dreams and end up in engaging in bad habits like drug abuse and alcoholism.

He spoke in Limuru where he commissioned training of 100 young people under the Kenya Youth Employment Program.

Mwathi said the constituency has over 6,000 youth who are jobless, adding their issues needed to be addressed.

"We do not want to see our young people's dreams going to waste. We want to see them doing something meaningful in their lives. We want them to enjoy their lives as other people do," he said.

The legislator said young people will be absorbed in Kamirithu Polytechnic technical courses.

"Some had passed so well in KCSE but their parents couldn't take them to college since they needed to see other siblings finish secondary schools," he said.

Mwathi applauded the government for coming up with KYOP since it will change young people's perception that the government does not plan anything for them.

Youth leader Simon Mwaura said the youth fund will empower beneficiaries to start businesses once they finish their courses.