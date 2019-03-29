KILLER DISEASE

Governor tells cancer patients to list with NHIF

The group’s main objectives are to sensitise people on preventive measures and cancer medication.

In Summary

• Kimemia says Sh3 million has been set aside for use in monitoring and sensitisation pf cancer patients.

• Finance executive told to assist cancer survivors by engaging them in income-generating projects.

Nyandarua governor,Francis Kimemia,speak at Njabini
Nyandarua governor,Francis Kimemia,speak at Njabini
Image: NDICHU WAINAINA

Cancer patients in Nyandarua have been asked to enroll with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

"Cancer is one of the major killer diseases in the country, hence there is a need to sensitise patients on the benefits of joining the NHIF" Governor Francis Kimemia said.

Kimemia said Sh3 million has been set aside for use in monitoring and sensitising people on various a.

He spoke on Wednesday when he met leaders of the Nyandarua Cancer Support Group led by secretary Susan Macharia in his boardroom.

The group’s main objective is to sensitise people on preventive measures and cancer medication.

It is made up of 300 cancer survivors and patients who will now on be listed with the NHIF by the county government.

Governor Kimemia told finance executive Mary Mugwanja to come up with ways of assisting the cancer survivors and involve them in income generating projects.

The group intends to reach out to more than 10,000 people in the county within a year, engage 50 opinion leaders and to motivate them in leadership forums in line with the government’s Big Four Agenda on universal health care.

Last month, the NHIF announced plans to reorganise its cancer insurance plan for it to pay for full treatment and care of patients.

by NDICHU WAINAINA Correspondent, Nyandarua
Central
29 March 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Three fake police officers shot dead in Machakos
    1h ago Eastern

  2. Mombasa church curses 'satanic' Huduma Namba
    5h ago Coast

  3. Please don't separate, Uhuru & Ruto urged
    8h ago Central

  4. Over 8,300 adolescent pregnancies in Makueni last year
    18h ago Eastern

  5. Hasten dams scandal probe for other projects to start, ...
    18h ago Eastern

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES