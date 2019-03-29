Governor tells cancer patients to list with NHIF

Cancer patients in Nyandarua have been asked to enroll with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

"Cancer is one of the major killer diseases in the country, hence there is a need to sensitise patients on the benefits of joining the NHIF" Governor Francis Kimemia said.

Kimemia said Sh3 million has been set aside for use in monitoring and sensitising people on various a.

He spoke on Wednesday when he met leaders of the Nyandarua Cancer Support Group led by secretary Susan Macharia in his boardroom.

The group’s main objective is to sensitise people on preventive measures and cancer medication.

It is made up of 300 cancer survivors and patients who will now on be listed with the NHIF by the county government.

Governor Kimemia told finance executive Mary Mugwanja to come up with ways of assisting the cancer survivors and involve them in income generating projects.

The group intends to reach out to more than 10,000 people in the county within a year, engage 50 opinion leaders and to motivate them in leadership forums in line with the government’s Big Four Agenda on universal health care.

Last month, the NHIF announced plans to reorganise its cancer insurance plan for it to pay for full treatment and care of patients.