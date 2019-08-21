Artistes promote greening of Ondiri swamp

More than 30 artistes on Saturday toured Ondiri swamp in Kikuyu sub-county to check on the progress of the 150 trees they planted earlier this month.

The artists include masters of ceremonies, musicians, band artists, graffiti artists, producers, DJs and dancer.

‘Gugz Ngugi’, group leader of the Mbogi Konnection band, urged members not to relent in protection of the environment.

He said the initiative which was started in May when they visited the Ondiri swamp should be extended to all subcounties of Kiambu to help restore the forest cover.

Ngugi said more volunteers have been supporting them in the tree planting project in Ondiri and Thogoto forest. He said they have planted more than 2,000 trees in the Ondiri and over 1,000 trees at Thogoto forest since January.

The project is spearheaded by The Evolution Art Hub, Mbogi Konnection, Sanaa City, Kijani Kibichi and Friends of Ondiri. They aim to conserve the swamp which feeds Nairobi, Nyongara and Athi rivers under the theme, ‘plant a tree to save a drum.’

Apart from planting trees, Ngugi said, the collaboration with the artists helps promote African culture and develop talent in Kiambu.

This is done by hosting free events in the streets.

The artists say they came up with the initiative because in African music they use instruments made of wood, so artists should be in the forefront of taking care of the environment.