Limuru women sexually starved after men become alcoholics

Women in Limuru constituency are up in arms against bar operators. They say their families have become dysfunctional as their husbands disappear from home as early as 7am to indulge in alcohol.

Men, they complain, are no longer sexually active.

The women have given the bar owners an ultimatum: adhere to legal business hours or we will invade your premises and destroy the stock.

The situation has been made worse by those who sell alcohol in their houses.

Woman leader Susan Nyambura says the most affected areas are Limuru town, Nazareth, Ngarariga, Farmers Corner, Kwambira trading centre, Rironi, Ngecha and villages in Ndeiya ward.

Nyambura laments: "Men get drunk as early as 7am. It is very shameful for our men to be going to a barmaid's house for alcohol so early in the morning.

"We prepare breakfast, but they don't take. They go away only to return midmorning drunk, dirty and tired, looking for lunch. And if there is nothing to eat, they go away only to come back at night making noise and at times accompanied by dirty and drunk girls."

Nyambura, who spoke at Kwambira trading centre, disclosed that the situation is so dire that some men are unable to sire children.

Her lamentation is echoed by 32-year-old Mercy Njoki, who said: "We need to procreate when we are young. The question is, who are you doing that with? At times, we don't let them touch us because they will only make you feel dirty and leave you unsatisfied."

Njoki adds: "Some of the bars that are wrecking our families always keep their doors half opened with operators pretending to be washing from 7am but let in the men. They are supposed to open their business at 5pm."

She warns that it will no longer be business as usual for such people as women have decided to act and save their families.

She regrets that some of her agemates have separated from their husbands since the men neither perform in bed nor provide for their families.

Limuru women and those of the greater Kiambu want President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene as alcoholism is ruining his home county.

Youth leader Simon Njenga asked the government to tighten patrols to protect secondary school students from alcohol and drug abuse.

Njoki sked Kiambu county commissioner Wilson Wanyanga, Limuru deputy county commissioner Samuel Mukele and the county government to address alcohol abuse.

"Operators changed tactics. Leaders need to come up with a strategy to save our society," she said.

Central region commissioner Wilson Nyagwanga has asked residents to inform the authorities who among them was involved in illegalities.

mf mwaniki