Close

WORLD BANK FUNDED

Busia fish traders relocated as Sh60m market upgrade begins

Market will benefit residents of Kenya and the East African Community member states.

In Summary

• They will now be based at Soko Matope pending the completion of the one-storey building that will boost cross border fish trade.

• The upgrade is funded by the World Bank through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
07 August 2019 - 00:00
Fish traders showcase their products at fish exhibition in Busia town
Fish traders showcase their products at fish exhibition in Busia town
Image: FILE

Fish traders at the Busia border will move to a temporary space for the next six months to allow the Sh60 million upgrade of the town's market. 

Work is already ongoing and the structures they previously used have been flattened by the contractor. 

The traders will now be based at Soko Matope pending the completion of the one-storey building that will boost cross border fish trade.

 

The market set to benefit residents of Kenya and the East African Community member states is funded by the World Bank through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.

Chairman of the Busia Cross Border Fish Market Management Unit Francis Akech led the traders in moving to the new site.

Akech oversaw the setting up of the new stalls to ensure that none of the traders lacked space for their business.

Moses Lumende, a carpenter, said that they were happy that the leadership both at the county and national levels had agreed to move the traders to the temporary site.

He said that the new market will improve their standards of living, adding that it will be a move to fulfil the agenda of food security in the county.

The move has improved traffic to cereal border market which had fewer customers visiting previously. 

Many carpenters who have been hired to construct the temporary structures have praised the county for the surprise windfall.

 

(edited by O. Owino)

Busia fish traders move to pave way for new market

Market to be completed in six months, to boost cross-border fish trade.
Counties
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
07 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 8 injured as gang attacks Bamburi
    1d ago Coast

  2. Ken Okoth: ODM chairman intervenes to prevent cleansing
    1d ago Nyanza

  3. Samboja maintains tough stance on county dissolution
    7h ago Coast

  4. Three nabbed with 200kg game meat in Naivasha
    9h ago Rift Valley

  5. Raila has put a wedge between Uhuru and DP, say Kisii ...
    1d ago Nyanza

Latest Videos