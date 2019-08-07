Busia fish traders relocated as Sh60m market upgrade begins

Fish traders at the Busia border will move to a temporary space for the next six months to allow the Sh60 million upgrade of the town's market.

Work is already ongoing and the structures they previously used have been flattened by the contractor.

The traders will now be based at Soko Matope pending the completion of the one-storey building that will boost cross border fish trade.

The market set to benefit residents of Kenya and the East African Community member states is funded by the World Bank through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme.

Chairman of the Busia Cross Border Fish Market Management Unit Francis Akech led the traders in moving to the new site.

Akech oversaw the setting up of the new stalls to ensure that none of the traders lacked space for their business.

Moses Lumende, a carpenter, said that they were happy that the leadership both at the county and national levels had agreed to move the traders to the temporary site.

He said that the new market will improve their standards of living, adding that it will be a move to fulfil the agenda of food security in the county.

The move has improved traffic to cereal border market which had fewer customers visiting previously.

Many carpenters who have been hired to construct the temporary structures have praised the county for the surprise windfall.

(edited by O. Owino)