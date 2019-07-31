Set up cancer screening centres for early detection, MP urges state

The government has been asked to set up cancer screening centres in every county for residents to if they have the disease and start early treatment.

Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga on Tuesday said the cancer centres should be set up at county referral hospitals.

He said the screenings should be free to attract many people. He said majority of rural dwellers are poor and can't afford to pay for the test.

The lawmaker spoke to reporters after opening an administration block at Lukonyi Primary School in Busia town.

"Many people are losing their lives because they realise they are suffering from cancer when it is too late," Odanga said.

The MP asked governors to accept the Sh316 billion allocated to them by the Treasury.

"Governors should heed President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive and accept the cash instead of wrangling with the national government."

edited by peter obuya