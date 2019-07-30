Two bodies dumped in Mai Mahiu identified

The two bodies found dumped on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road last week have been identified as victims of a carjacking.

The two were drivers who had been hired in Kabete and Mlolongo towns on two different days.

The first case was reported on Tuesday. Driver Ezekiel Muya was hired to ferry people from Mlolongo.

On Saturday, Dominic Kagunyi was hired by unknown men to collect goods in Narok. His body was later found near Jikaze IDP camp along the same road.

Naivasha police boss Samuel Waweru on Monday said in the first case the vehicle was recovered through the support of a car-tracking company.

He said the numerous cases of bodies found dumped along the road were tarnishing the image of Naivasha.

“In all the cases we have handled, the victims had been hired from other towns, murdered and later dumped along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road, which is sparsely populated,” he said.

Speaking in his office, the officer said they were following leads in relation to the murders and expected to make arrests soon.

“In the first case, the victim did not have any physical injury. In the second one, the man was murdered through strangulation,” he said.

Early last month, an elderly driver was hired from Nakuru to collect eggs in Mai Mahiu town. He was murdered by people who made away with his pickup truck.

“We are seeing a trend where the killers have identified areas along the road that are sparsely populated to dump the bodies but their days are numbered,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was a moment of panic along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway after a lorry ferrying farm materials burst into flames.

During the Sunday evening incident near Ihindu trading centre, the driver and his passenger escaped unscathed. The truck was extensively damaged.

“Firefighters from Naivasha put out the fire before our officers cleared the wreck from the road,” the police boss said.