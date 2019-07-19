Busia ready for new curriculum, says Ojaamong

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has backed the competency-based curriculum.

He said on Tuesday that his administration has put in place several measures to support quality education.

“I've introduced the governor’s scholarship, which is offering full scholarships to university and college students to undergo specialised courses, including medicine, engineering, law and other related courses,” he said in a statement read by county Chief of Staff Sebastian Okiring’.

Okiring' attended this year's Dialogue on Education Quality at St Anne’s Kisoko Girls Secondary.

Ojaamong said they have partnered with the Higher Education Loans Board to allow college and university students access to the county's revolving funds. The county also offers bursaries, he said, adding they have hired more than 800 ECDE teachers.

The county chief urged the Teachers Service Commission to absorb all ECDE teachers as is the norm with other teachers. He told teachers to focus on quality.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association welcomed Ojaamong's position on the new curriculum. County chairman Nickson Boyi, however, cautioned that it should not be rushed but implemented systematically.

County education director Thaddeus Awuor appealed to all sector players to support the CBC.

Education executive John Mwami said the curriculum will in the achievement of the 100 per cent transition to secondary school.

Stephen Odebero urged the Education ministry to allow children to have phones and tablets in schools, noting that headteachers should ensure they use them responsibly.

Knut Busia spokesman Deogratius Owaya cautioned against chest-thumping, saying for the CBC to succeed, teachers must be fully involved.

