Man bites off wife's lip, ear in domestic row

A 39-year old woman from Tanga Kona in Nambale, Busia county, is nursing serious injuries after her husband bit off her lower lip and left ear following a domestic row.

Jackline Kerubo, a mother of six, said the wrangles started last Thursday when she gave a needy neighbour vegetables from her garden, but was warned by her husband.

Kerubo has been in the marriage for 21 years and is now fearing for her life and those of her children. She said her husband seriously beat her before a neighbour intervened. He has since gone into hiding. Police are searching for him.

Kerubo sought treatment at Nambale subcounty hospital.

Speaking to journalists at Nambale police station after reporting the matter, the woman said the suspect pounced on her while in the kitchen and hit her on the head before biting off her lip and ear.

She said that her eight-year-old child rescued her by hitting the husband on the head.

Area Chief Maryline Oundoh who attended to the woman has called upon couples to seek counseling.

She called upon residents to report cases of violence to get assistance against perpetrators.