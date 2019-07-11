Close

MOST DEFILERS NEVER ARRESTED

Punish defilers harshly, says woman rep

Plans to introduce a bill to make penalties more severe

• Bungoma has one of the highest rates of teen pregnancies.

• Most perpetrators go unpunished, including defilers who are police, says woman rep.

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Counties
11 July 2019 - 00:00
Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga says she will introduce a bill in Parliament to ensure stern punishment of boys and men who defile minors.

Speaking on Tuesday in Bukembe East, Kanduyi constituency, Catherine Wambilianga said several cases have been reported recently and no action has been taken.

Bungoma has one of the highest rates of teen pregnancy in the country.

 

The MP said a police officer in Chesikaki made a teenager pregnant and infected her with HIV.

Wambilianga said she will lobby other lawmakers to ensure girls get justice.

She said many girls' lives have been ruined while perpetrators walk free.

The rep gave tents to two women's groups and also gave affirmative action fund cheques to others.

The Ford Kenya  MP said that she is focused on empowering the women and youth groups in Bungoma county and the money is a grant.

She encouraged more residents to form groups and apply for the funds for viable projects that will earn profits.

(Edited by V. Graham)

