'Devil made me do it' won't fly in Kwale court

Too many people are blaming Satan for their crimes in hopes of evading punishment.

But blaming the Evil One and demons won't work in the court of Kwale Principal Magistrate Patrick Wambugu.

On Monday he has condemned the trend of accused persons saying the devil and evil spirits lured or forced them into committing wicked acts.

Wambugu said he would not tolerate blaming the supernatural and said suspects must take responsibility for their actions.

The law cannot be applied to spirits, he said.