'Devil made me do it' won't fly in Kwale court

• Thief blames the devil for 'forcing' him to steal Sh6,000 goods, gets tongue lashing and suspended sentence.
• Deep down you knew what you did was wrong, we can't charge the devil in court.
Too many people are blaming Satan for their crimes in hopes of evading punishment.
But blaming the Evil One and demons won't work in the court of Kwale Principal Magistrate Patrick Wambugu.
On Monday he has condemned the trend of accused persons saying the devil and evil spirits lured or forced them into committing wicked acts.
Wambugu said he would not tolerate blaming the supernatural and said suspects must take responsibility for their actions.
The law cannot be applied to spirits, he said.
Deep down before committing the act you are aware of the consequences and that you must be accountable because there is no way we can apprehend the devil, confront and charge him in courtKwale Principal Magistrate Patrick Wambugu
The visibly angry magistrate made his comments while sentencing Hamisi Sudi to serve to a suspended 60-day jail term for theft and handling stolen goods worth Sh6,000.
He stole Samuel Wakungu's property on June 18 at Corne ya Musa in Msambweni subcounty.
Sudi pleaded guilty but said the devil made him do it.
Wanbugu retorted, “This idea of offenders coming here and blaming the devil for their crimes is out of fashion.
"Deep down before committing the act you are aware of the consequences and that you must be accountable because there is no way we can apprehend the devil, confront and charge him in court."
(Edited by V. Graham)