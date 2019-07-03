Nine children rescued from human trafficking suspects in Kayole

Nine children were on Monday rescued from suspected human traffickers in Kayole.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives arrested three suspects among them an 80-year-old woman.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said the children, aged between 12 and 17 years, were found in a house in Soweto slums. One of them had been reported missing.

The suspects are Said Hamisi (41), Maimuna Bakari (52) and 80-year-old Sophia Wanjiru.

Ndolo said the arrests followed the disappearance of a 17-year-old student from the slum.

“The children were rescued by the detectives from a woman’s house. The suspect claimed she was praying for them,” Ndolo told the Star by phone on Tuesday.

He said the "prayer" claim was unlikely to be untrue as the woman is a Muslim while all the children are Christians.

He said the parents did not know the whereabouts of their children.

Ndolo said police suspected that the children were about to be trafficked.

The police chief said the detectives traced one of the minors to the house after he went missing.

In Umoja 1, Serious Crimes Prevention Unit officers arrested a robbery with violence suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

The Toyota Prado VX was stolen in Kileleshwa on June 27.