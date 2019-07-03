Close

WAR ON CRIME

Nine children rescued from human trafficking suspects in Kayole

A Muslim woman suspect claimed that she was praying for the children, who are all Christians

In Summary

•The arrest happened after a 17-year-old student had been reported missing

•The police also arrested a man with a stolen high-end vehicle in nearby Umoja estate

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Counties
03 July 2019 - 00:00
A file photo of a human trafficking suspect nabbed at JKIA.
A file photo of a human trafficking suspect nabbed at JKIA.
Image: FILE

Nine children were on Monday rescued from suspected human traffickers in Kayole.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives arrested three suspects among them an 80-year-old woman.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said the children, aged between 12 and 17 years, were found in a house in Soweto slums. One of them had been reported missing.

The suspects are Said Hamisi (41), Maimuna Bakari (52) and 80-year-old Sophia Wanjiru.

Ndolo said the arrests followed the disappearance of a 17-year-old student from the slum.

“The children were rescued by the detectives from a woman’s house. The suspect claimed she was praying for them,” Ndolo told the Star by phone on Tuesday.

He said the "prayer" claim was unlikely to be untrue as the woman is a Muslim while all the children are Christians.

He said the parents did not know the whereabouts of their children.

Ndolo said police suspected that the children were about to be trafficked.

The police chief said the detectives traced one of the minors to the house after he went missing.

In Umoja 1, Serious Crimes Prevention Unit officers arrested a robbery with violence suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

The Toyota Prado VX was stolen in Kileleshwa on June 27.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Counties
03 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi MCAs boycott assembly sitting to demand bursary cash
    12h ago Nairobi

  2. Prosecute DP Ruto if assassination claims are false, says ...
    22h ago Western

  3. Kenya should be foreign aid donor, not beneficiary, says US ...
    2d ago Eastern

  4. Residents storm Owuor church
    3mo ago Rift Valley

  5. MCA linked to heroin haul seized at JKIA
    2d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos