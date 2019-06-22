Screening for Ebola intensified in Busia, says medic

Precautionary measures against Ebola, among them, the use of thermal guns, have been put in place in Busia.

County Public Health Officer Edwin Odhiambo on Wednesday announced that screening of people arriving at entry points on the border with Uganda had intensified.

Odhiambo, who was addressing subcounty Service Delivery Committee, said: “A team from the Ministry of Health that visited the county on Thursday last week has assisted us to establish an isolation ward at Busia County Referral hospital for management of suspected Ebola cases.”

A stand-by ambulance has also been provided to transfer suspected cases from the border to the hospital.

“We have also deployed 10 additional public health staff to assist health officers at Busia and Malaba border points,” he said. Busia has five health officers while Malaba has six.

Screening is also done at Sophia and Marachi.

He assured residents that screening is for their own good.

Odhiambo said an Ebola centre will be set up in the county following a request by the World Health Organisation for a five-acre plot for the project.

The deadly virus has claimed three lives in Uganda.

On Monday, a patient suspected to be infected with Ebola was admitted to Kericho County Referral Hospital but laboratory results from the blood samples of the 36-year-old woman were negative.

Her husband and two other contacts had also been quarantined.