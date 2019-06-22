Ministry probes patient's killing at Nanyuki Referral Hospital

The Ministry of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital on January 25.

The Ronny Kaburu Maingi, 42, from Kiambogo in Buuri constituency was attacked and killed by fellow patient suffering from mental illness. Maingi had been admitted to the hospital on January 22. Six other patients and two nurses on duty were also injured.

A report by Laikipia Health executive Lenai Kamario indicated Maingi died after he was hit with a metal rod.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, while appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee on Friday, said the ministry became aware of the incident after receiving a letter from the committee.

“The ministry engaged the KMPDB and a team from directorates of standards and quality assurance policy and regulation on June 13 to undertake investigation and compile the report,” Aman said.

The attacker developed sudden violent behaviour and attacked other patients and nurses.

Security personnel and other health workers acted swiftly and contained the situation.

“The team has since commenced investigation by engaging the hospital from June 14," Aman said.

The legislators also sought to know measures the ministry is taking to ensure such incidences do not re-occur, and whether the family of the dead patient will be compensated in view of the fact that his death was due to negligence.

The report is expected to be out in two weeks time.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)