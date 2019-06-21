Mum burns stepdaughter's hands over Sh300

A Standard 4 pupil from Bunyala Sub-county is receiving treatment at a Port Victoria health facility after her stepmother reportedly doused her hands in paraffin and then burnt them.

The stepmother had accused the 11-year-old of stealing Sh300.

A neighbour only identified as Anyango, said she saw the minor exhibiting signs of being in pain as she sought help from passers-by.

“I saw the child just passing by my house but looking like she was in great pain. I called her and later realised that she had burns on her hands,” Anyango said.

Anyango took the minor to Mau Mau police post from where she was directed to report the matter to Port Victoria police post before being referred to the Port Victoria health facility.

The stepmother is said to have disappeared after committing the crime.

Bunyala sub-county children’s officer Patrick Mukolwe said he has sent his officers to the home to establish the truth.

The children's office will take the necessary action after the visit.

(Edited by O. Owino)