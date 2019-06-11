MP says Ruto will pay dearly for failure to back Uhuru's anti-graft war

Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of failing to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's war on corruption.

For this reason, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi said, he will have a hard time convincing Kenyans he is the best presidential candidate in 2022 general elections.

Agoi, who was addressing people with disabilities at Vokoli Girls School in his constituency last weekend, said that corruption has crippled the Kenyan economy and rendered a huge population of youth jobless.

He said Ruto's weekend donations were welcome as nobody hates money. "When he comes with those handouts please take them. No one hates money. It’s not his. It's ours but you know where to cast your vote on the day of elections."

The MP claimed that political rejects are misleading Ruto that he will face ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 general election, but the “2022 presidential race will be between (Musalia) Mudavadi and DP Ruto. We (Luhyas) have made our minds this time that we are taking Mudavadi to State House.”

Agoi asked Kenyans to ignore the Tangatanga and Kieleweke narratives.

He said the country needs a leader who can protect public resources and fight corruption in government institutions.

The country has enough resources to cater to the needs of all Kenyans, but the resources are being amassed by corrupt individuals, he said, noting that five Cabinet secretaries are among suspects being investigated for corruption.

“Kenya owes China Sh6 billion which means each of the 45 million Kenyans owes China Sh120,000. If this money had been well invested, this country could have been out of third world country ranking,” Agoi said.