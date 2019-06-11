Close

2022 POLITICS

MP says Ruto will pay dearly for failure to back Uhuru's anti-graft war

'When he comes with those handouts please take them'

In Summary

• MP says the 2022 presidential race will be between Mudavadi and Ruto not between Ruto and Raila.

• Legislator insists that Ruto will be a hard sell for not supporting the war on corruption.

by BY MARTIN OMBIMA
Counties
11 June 2019 - 00:00
Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi in Mulundu Primary School on Saturday /JOSEPH JAMENYA
TAKE HIS DONATIONS: Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi in Mulundu Primary School on Saturday /JOSEPH JAMENYA

Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of failing to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's war on corruption.

For this reason, Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi said, he will have a hard time convincing Kenyans he is the best presidential candidate in 2022 general elections.

Agoi, who was addressing people with disabilities at Vokoli Girls School in his constituency last weekend, said that corruption has crippled the Kenyan economy and rendered a huge population of youth jobless. 

 

He said Ruto's weekend donations were welcome as nobody hates money. "When he comes with those handouts please take them. No one hates money. It’s not his. It's ours but you know where to cast your vote on the day of elections."

The MP claimed that political rejects are misleading Ruto that he will face ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 general election, but the “2022 presidential race will be between (Musalia) Mudavadi and DP Ruto. We (Luhyas) have made our minds this time that we are taking Mudavadi to State House.”

Agoi asked Kenyans to ignore the Tangatanga and Kieleweke narratives. 

He said the country needs a leader who can protect public resources and fight corruption in government institutions. 

The country has enough resources to cater to the needs of all Kenyans, but the resources are being amassed by corrupt individuals, he said, noting that five Cabinet secretaries are among suspects being investigated for corruption. 

“Kenya owes China Sh6 billion which means each of the 45 million Kenyans owes China Sh120,000.  If this money had been well invested, this country could have been out of third world country ranking,” Agoi said. 

MORE:

Has the President slowed down on the anti-graft war?

He said no CS would be dismissed unless he or she is formally charged in court.
News
1 month ago

War on graft needs all arms of government

It is time the government considered changing the law to make mega corruption a capital offence.
Opinion
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY MARTIN OMBIMA
Counties
11 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ojienda rushes to court to block Governor Sang arrest
    18h ago Rift Valley

  2. Central will support you as promised, leaders tell Ruto
    10h ago Central

  3. Embu executive apologises over stinking body
    10h ago Eastern

  4. Nairobi motorists experience delays with new payment system
    23h ago Nairobi

  5. Don't rush referendum, Mudavadi cautions
    1d ago Western

Latest Videos