Luhyas want to be in government, MP Washiali says

Luhya leaders seeking the presidency must ensure the community is in the next government, Mumias East MP Ben Washiali has said

He said the Luhya have remained in the Opposition for two decades because of supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga who failed to capture the top seat three times in a row.

The MP was addressing mourners on Saturday during the burial of Jascah Afandi at Emukale village in Mumias East. He said the region has lagged behind in development because of being in the Opposition.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya boss Moses Wetang’ula, both from Western Kenya, have declared they will run for the presidency in 2022.

Washiali has been pushing the two to team up with Deputy President William Ruto, who has also declared interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Washiali said the community should seek genuine political partnerships with different leaders to ensure that they form the next government or they are in it.

The National Assembly Chief Whip said Raila has a tendency of "sneaking to negotiate with winners after losing elections", to the detriment of the Luhya community.

"He negotiated with retired President Mwai Kibaki after losing the 2007 race; he secretly held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta after he was defeated in 2013 and on March 9, last year, he shook hands with Uhuru after losing the 2017 poll," he said.

Washiali said Raila has always sought development for his Nyanza backyard, ignoring Luhyas, whose numbers he uses to do political deals.

Mudavadi said on May 21 that none of the politicians seeking the presidency are looking for genuine political partnership with the region, but are only out for quick personal gain.

On Saturday, the former Vice President said he has supported others before and that he will never again back other candidates running for president.

Meanwhile, Washiali said he will not defend his seat in 2022, saying it is boring serving as MP for more 15 years.

The third term MP, who was first elected to Parliament in 200, said he will contest a Senate seat in the next election.

"Although I will not be seeking re-election as an MP, I will not be leaving leadership. Those people who have been working with me in the CDF office should not rush to my probable successors. I will move with the people I have been working with," he said.