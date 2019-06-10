Transfer rogue police officers, Mavoko MP tells Mutyambai

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau has asked the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to transfer all police officers who have overstayed in the area and are now operating own businesses.

The officers have been accused of running pubs, Mpesa shops, slot betting and gaming machines, among other businesses as gangs terrorised Mlolongo and Athi River residents.

Makau said the businesses must be shut down, else he would mobilise the locals to storm and forcibly close them.

“I call on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to ensure that the rogue officers and those who have stayed in the stations for more than two years are transferred immediately,” he said.

Makau spoke during a security meeting at Ngwata Estate in Mlolongo, Machakos County on Saturday.

Area deputy county commissioner David Juma, convened the Athi River sub-county security team meeting after two people were on Thursday night shot dead by thugs and two others seriously injured.

Residents on Friday protested increased insecurity in the area, accusing police officers of laxity.

Juma said the sub-county security team will ensure that all police officers operating the said businesses close them down within the next three days.

He said police officers who take bribes from traders must also stop with immediate effect.

Makau reiterated the residents’ fears that some of the officers could be colluding with criminals to commit crimes in the constituency.

He cautioned the officers from collecting bribes from traders especially civilians operating bars and clubs in Mavoko.

He said he was aware that some rogue police officers go round the clubs and bars collecting between Sh50 and Sh200 bribe daily.

Members of the community policing team must be people of high integrity, the legislator said, calling for the disbandment of the Nyumba Kumi teams.

“Let the community policing members be vetted and elected afresh. Area chiefs do not know them and a majority are individuals not known to the locals,” Makau said.

The government was urged to allocate more vehicles to Mlolongo police station to step up night patrols.

“Police stations need to be well equipped with vehicles for patrol, there are only two vehicles in Mlolongo instead of eight. They are used to collect toll,” Makau said.

Juma cautioned residents against bribing police officers saying that they will be arrested and prosecuted.

He said the government will implement all resolutions made by the locals with the MP’s leadership while urging the locals to volunteer information to security agencies in the area.

Juma warned the residents against joining outlawed organised groups like Gaza. He said police will launch foot patrols in both Mlolongo and Athi River to eliminate criminals.

“We do not want groups of youths idling as from 9.00 pm, they will be arrested,” Juma said.