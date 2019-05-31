Butula water project to benefit 3,000 people

More than 2,000 people are expected to benefit from the Elugulu Bwaliro water supply project in Butula subcounty upon its completion.

Water chief officer Moses Weunda said the total number of beneficiaries will increase from the current 1,000 after its completion in the next three months.

Speaking during site handover of a water project supported by the World Bank, Weunda said the project will have three major components including installation of a 100,000-litre elevated steel tank and a pump in one of the two water sources.

Others include distribution lines in key places within the ward to serve schools and other public institutions within a radius of three square kilometres.

Weunda told the contractor to observe the 12-week timeline of completing the project.

The contractor asked for cooperation and support from the local community to enable him to beat the three-month deadline.

He promised to recruit labour from among the locals. Those eligible should be in possession of a national identity card and must be hardworking, he said.

“I know the pipes might pass through some farms; those affected should cooperate with me to ensure the success of the project.”

Secretary of the community water project Josphat Chesa said with the support of the county government, he was optimistic of attaining the standards of Ogalo Water Users Association which has been transformed into a water service provider.

