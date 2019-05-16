CHARM OFFENSIVE TODAY

Ruto visits Kakamega to court Mulembe leaders

Will also launch tarmacking of Turbo-Soi Road and preside over funds drive on Sunday

In Summary

• DP has previously been meeting Western leaders at his Sugoi home. 

• Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy backs DP's bid for 2022.   

DP William Ruto
IN MULEMBE HOUSE: DP William Ruto
Image: FILE

Deputy President William Ruto today will meet a cross-section of leaders from Kakamega county to sell his 2022 agenda.

The meeting at Malinya Stadium, Ikolomani, is the first meeting the DP will hold with the region's major leaders’ in years.

Ruto has mainly been meeting political leaders from Western at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu county.

He has visited the vote-rich region several times to launch projects, donate school buses and contribute to church harambees.

The organiser of the meeting, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, said the theme of the meeting will be development.

“Because we shall be hosting the Deputy President, we shall have an opportunity to discuss the county’s development agenda,” Khalwale said.

Those invited include nominated MCAs from across the political divide, Ford Kenya and Jubilee officials, officials of teacher unions, the clergy, Kakamega National Chambers of Commerce and Industry officials, boda boda and farmers’ representatives.

Former and current aspiring politicians for elective positions have also been invited.

Ruto will launch the tarmacking of the Turbo-Soi Road in Likuyani constituency before meeting the leaders.

On Sunday he will attend a mass for Maurice Cardinal Otunga at Muanda Catholic sub-parish, Bumula constituency. Later he will preside over a funds drive to help women's groups ' in the constituency at Muanda Primary School.

Ruto's involvement in Western appeared to pay dividends after Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy declared support for his presidential bid.

Speaking at Aligula Secondary School in his constituency last Friday, Kibunguchy said Luhyas alone cannot make one of their own president without working with others.

But Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, who has been a close ally of the DP, last week made an about-turn and termed team Tanga Tanga "a gathering of nominated MPs and not elected ones".

He has since called on ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to provide political direction to the Luhya community.

The DP was in Kakamega three weeks ago when he presided over the Bukura Agricultural College graduation.

He avoided politics during the event, only enumerating the government’s achievements.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Counties
16 May 2019 - 00:00

