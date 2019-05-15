Suspended Nyamira 'ghost workers' to be sacked, says governor

Nyamira will not go back on its move to get rid of ghost workers and sack employees who were irregularly hired, Governor John Nyagarama (pictured) has said.

More than 1,000 employees have been suspended in a bid to clean up the payroll.

Nyagarama on Monday said most of them had paid up to Sh100,000 to secure their jobs. The employees are mostly in the enforcement department and some working as senior support staff.

He said they will not receive salaries. He said everyone considered to be a ghost worker will be sacked so money is used in development.

“We're not going back on our decision to sack people who were irregularly hired. We want to ensure our county is developed, so getting rid of ghost workers in the way to go,” Nyagarama said.

Nyagarama said officials involved in the irregular hirings should be prepared to face the music. "They are doing what is illegal," he said.

“Whoever was employed in a way that did not follow the law should be considered a ghost worker and be sacked. We will ensure those behind the irregular and unprocedural employments also face the consequences,” Nyagarama said.

It was established that the payroll contains a number of boda boda riders and M-Pesa agents. They are among those on suspension.

The county government recently conducted a headcount of all employees. The report of the exercise is yet to be released.

Edited by P. Obuya