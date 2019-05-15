Pastor nabbed stealing panties in Busia

A pastor in Busia was on Monday caught stealing three female underwears from a neighbour's clothing line.

The 70-year-old man was caught by residents after the owner of the panties raised the alarm. The suspect is said to be a mason and a pastor. The suspect denied the claims.

A neighbour who witnessed the pastor’s arrest said it was not the first time the man was being accused of petty theft in the area.

The suspect is said to have been seen by the owner of the underwears tiptoeing to her compound after she finished washing her clothes and hang them on the cloth-line to dry.

She went to a nearby borehole to fetch water only to see the pastor picking the undergarments before hurriedly leaving.

The woman raised the alarm, attracting neighbours who gave the pastor a chase and caught him. He threw the garments into a nearby thicket, where they were recovered from after he was caught.

“It is not the first time. We have been watching him from a far, but his 40th day has come,” a neighbour told the Star.

The pastor is claimed to have migrated to the village after buying land there three years ago.

The youths wanted to lynch the pastor but were restrained.