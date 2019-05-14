Too much politics will drag Nyamira back - county secretary

Focus on 2022 succession politics is hurting development in Nyamira, county secretary Eric Onchana has said.

He said the county assembly and the executive are spending too much time on politics instead of concentrating on work. Onchana, who spoke in Nyamira at the weekend, said leaders need to embark on business that can help develop the county.

“We have realised that the assembly and the executive will not help the county to prosper if they do not shift their minds to development,” he said.“

The way 2022 politics has started taking over the business of the county cannot help us move forward,” he said.

“As leaders, we should be able to differentiate between time for politics and time for work. This is time for work and all our priorities should be set towards ensuring the residents benefit from us in terms of service. When time for politics comes, then we shall play politics as much as we want,” he said.

Leaders countrywide are realigning themselves and the majority have joined political factions as they position theselves for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s retirement in 2022.

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi said elected leaders are going to be keen on the operations of the county assembly and the executive to ensure the county moves towards development.

“All elected leaders from Nyamira should monitor the performance of MCAs because they determine a lot of what should be done in terms of development. The county assembly has a critical role to play,” she said.