Big Four might remain a mirage - Ojaamong

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda of enhancing manufacturing, food security, universal health care and affordable housing might never be achieved, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has said.

Addressing the press after attending mass at St Stephen’s Lwanya Catholic Church on Sunday, the governor said President Kenyatta could succeed if he picked only one of the four.

“I suggest the President should take manufacturing as the only agenda so as to create job opportunities for millions of unemployed youths in the country,” he said.

Ojaamong said he gave health a priority in the current financial year.

The governor said meeting 100 per cent food security is difficult with poverty taking its toll across the country. Enhanced manufacturing has no road map while achieving affordable health care is still miles away.

Ojaamong said while governors are not opposed to the introduction of e-procurement, the system has brought many difficulties with over 200 projects for the financial year 2018-2019 in Busia county not taking off as the end of the financial year approaches.

He said free primary and secondary education has failed as parents are still meeting certain costs.