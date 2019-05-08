Vihiga school risks closure over lack of toilets

Learning for more than 450 pupils of Musitunyi Primary School at Luanda in Vihiga hangs in the balance after rains destroyed their toilets.

The school's management is worried that public health officials might close the school over poor hygiene.

Head teacher Grace Ayuma on Tuesday said it would be difficult for her to keep the children and teachers in school.

“Strong winds at the weekend destroyed the roof of the boys' toilets and the girls' toilets were submerged,” she said.

"Several classrooms have huge cracks. They may collapse at any time. I feel keeping the pupils and my staff here will be risking their lives."

The school's management is appealing to area MP Chris Omulele to help repair the damaged facilities through the NG-CDF kitty.

But Luanda CDF manager Silvia Atango said the national government barred them from building toilets in schools.

The CDF kitty is only permitted for building dormitories, laboratories, libraries and classrooms, she said.

“We may intervene through the emergency kitty but there are clear procedures to be followed. For instance the affected party has to submit the problem in writing to the CDF board for approval,” Atango said.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi