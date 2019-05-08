450 PUPILS' FATE HANGS IN THE BALANCE

Vihiga school risks closure over lack of toilets

They were damaged by heavy rains and strong winds

In Summary

• The school is now appealing to area MP Chris Omulele to support the institution through the NG-CDF kitty.

• Several classrooms have huge cracks and may collapse at any time.

Toilet shared by pupils and teachers/ JANE CHEROTICH
Toilet shared by pupils and teachers/ JANE CHEROTICH

Learning for more than 450 pupils of Musitunyi Primary School at Luanda in Vihiga hangs in the balance after rains destroyed their toilets.

The school's management is worried that public health officials might close the school over poor hygiene.  

 

Head teacher Grace Ayuma on Tuesday said it would be difficult for her to keep the children and teachers in school.

 

“Strong winds at the weekend destroyed the roof of the boys' toilets and the girls' toilets were submerged,” she said.

"Several classrooms have huge cracks. They may collapse at any time. I feel keeping the pupils and my staff here will be risking their lives."

The school's management is appealing to area MP Chris Omulele to help repair the damaged facilities through the NG-CDF kitty.

But Luanda CDF manager Silvia Atango said the national government barred them from building toilets in schools.

The CDF kitty is only permitted for building dormitories, laboratories, libraries and classrooms, she said. 

“We may intervene through the emergency kitty but there are clear procedures to be followed.  For instance the affected party has to submit the problem in writing to the CDF board for approval,” Atango said.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi

MORE:

Magoha to close schools that haven't met standards

Students in affected schools will be placed to other schools in the third term.
News
22 hours ago

P1 teachers take lions share in public primary schools

In 2018, the total number of teachers was 217,152 compared to 215,363 the previous year.
News
2 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MARTIN OMBIMA
Counties
08 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Vihiga school with no toilet risks closure
    9h ago Counties

  2. I'm not in Tangatanga or Kieleweke, says Wangwe
    9h ago Counties

  3. MPs propose Speaker Muturi as Ruto’s running mate
    9h ago Eastern

  4. City Hall budgets Sh205m for revenue collection system
    9h ago Nairobi

  5. Kitui police nab bar owners selling illicit brew
    9h ago North Eastern

Latest Videos