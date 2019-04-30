Governor Kuti wins as Senate, Treasury approve health partnership deal

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti’s proposal on health systems partnership with Living Goods has been approved.

This ends a tussle with some residents who sought to have it stopped. The petitioners had said the agreement would irresponsibly expose public funds to potential misuse, misappropriation, embezzlement and corruption. They also cited a lack of adequate public participation. The petition has been withdrawn.

The county administration seeks to strengthen community health systems. The Senate, the Treasury and a court have allowed the process to proceed.

The Sh345 million four-year deal will enable residents to get high-quality healthcare services. The county and Living Goods will co-fund the programme.

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich said issues raised about the partnership and the Public Finance Management (Community Health Services Fund) Regulations had been resolved amicably.

"We've analysed the draft agreement between the county government of Isiolo and Living Goods Limited and the Public Finance Management (Isiolo County Community Health Services Fund) Regulations, 2019. The issues have been sorted out to give the county the go-ahead to implement the programme," he said in response to the county chief.

Kanyika Jackline, Adan Ibrahim and Kennedy Mutuma also withdrew their petition against the county administration. They said the county had now met the requirements and complied with the regulations and demands as required by law.

Senator Fatuma Dullo and Governor Kuti had been embroiled in a battle over the partnership. Four Months ago, the Isiolo assembly, through a joint committee of Finance and Health amended and deleted some clauses stipulated in the agreement on the creation of accounts as raised by the petitioners to ensure prudent management of public funds.

The ward reps agreed that the non-profit making organisation, which also works in Nakuru, Kisii, Busia, Kakamega and Kiambu counties, focus on primary health care at the community level in remote areas of Isiolo, Merti and Garba Tulla subcounties.

The 13-member joint committee directed that any account created be strictly operated within the framework of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act. It recommended that the accounts be audited by the Kenya National Audit Office and warned that any account created outside the PFM framework would be illegality.

The county will hire and train 920 community health volunteers to support the programme. They will be equipped with mobile phones with a smart health app, motorcycles and vehicles to fast-track community health services.

“The agreement should provide for a liability clause to protect public funds in case of loss of funds,” the report by the joint committee read.

It said the creation of an additional operational account to be managed by Living Goods would pose a risk of loss of public funds.

The committee said it was satisfied with public participation undertaken by the executive. It said the partnership will bridge technical and technological gaps that have hindered the delivery of community health services.

