Bungoma and Kimilili town roads to undergo Sh300m upgrade

The roads in Bungoma and Kimilili towns will be upgraded for Sh300 million provided by the World Bank as a conditional grant.

The projects will be completed in the next six months. The county has hired a contractor.

Roads and Infrastructure chief officer Morris Marango said they target major roads. They will have drainage systems and pedestrian and cyclist tracks.

Once completed, they will be seven or eight metres in width.

“We're grateful that the World Bank has given us this grant, which will ease congestion and ensure the safety of users,” he said during a public participation event at Bungoma KIE.

Urban Planning and Lands executive Bramwel Murgor said the project had many conditions, which the county and the contractor must meet so the World Bank does not withdraw the funding.

“We don’t want to lose this project. We will, therefore, adhere to the set-down conditions to the letter.”

He said the project was informed by the 2009 population census, which showed high poverty levels in the towns.

“This project is expected to change the lives of residents of Bungoma and Kimilili and give the towns a major facelift."

Nominated MCA Luke Opwora urged the contractor to begin the work on May 6 and hire jobless youths from the areas.

“We don’t want to see the importation of labour because we'll not accept it."

Khalaba MCA Majimbo Okumu called for proper construction of drainage systems so private properties are not destroyed.

Township MCA John Maguda told the contractor to be humane while evicting residents from targetted sites. He said no one should lose his property.

