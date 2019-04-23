PART OF 16 ACRES OCCUPIED

Wangamati puts stadium land grabbers on notice

Plans up upgrade stadium to 9,000 seats, turn county into sporting powerhouse

In Summary

• He says he will evict those illegally occupying part of the stadium’s 16 acres.

•Upgrade part of a plan to turn the county into sporting powerhouse. 

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Governor Wycliffe Wangamati during a football tournament at Masinde Muliro Stadium
PLANNED UPGRADE: Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Governor Wycliffe Wangamati during a football tournament at Masinde Muliro Stadium
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has said those who have grabbed part of Masinde Muliro Stadium land in Kanduyi will be evicted.

He said at the weekend part of the stadium's 16 acres is illegally occupied. He spoke during the Hon. Wamunyinyi Football Tournament.

Wangamati said the land is needed to upgrade the facility into a world-class sports facility, one of his flagship projects.

The governor said the upgrade is part of the wider plan to identify, grow, harness and encourage youth talent in a county he described as a “powerhouse of sports”. Construction is set to begin in late May.

It will have 9,000 seats, 21 offices, a VIP room, VIP waiting room, presidential room and a media room.

In an advert on the county government's website, the Gender, Youths and Sports department has invited the public and other stakeholders to give their views on the proposed construction on April 30.

The governor gave a personal contribution of Sh100,000 to reward the winning teams.  The tournament involved 80 teams from the preliminaries to the finals.

The winners took home full football kits and trophies.

MP Wafula Wamunyinyi hosted the event. Others present included Bungoma speaker Emmanuel Situma, MCAs, county officials, CDF officials and members of the public.

Wamunyinyi said the county is full of talented sports personalities, who need to be supported by the county government.

(Edited by V. Graham)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Counties
23 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nyagarama administration put on notice over growth plans
    36m ago Counties

  2. Two missing after boat capsizes in Lamu
    36m ago Coast

  3. Njuki, Mbiuki want road contract cancelled
    36m ago Eastern

  4. Fate of abducted Cuban doctors a mystery
    36m ago North Eastern

  5. Thika residents raise alarm over plan to grab cemetery land
    36m ago Central

Latest Videos