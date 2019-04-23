Wangamati puts stadium land grabbers on notice

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has said those who have grabbed part of Masinde Muliro Stadium land in Kanduyi will be evicted.

He said at the weekend part of the stadium's 16 acres is illegally occupied. He spoke during the Hon. Wamunyinyi Football Tournament.

Wangamati said the land is needed to upgrade the facility into a world-class sports facility, one of his flagship projects.

The governor said the upgrade is part of the wider plan to identify, grow, harness and encourage youth talent in a county he described as a “powerhouse of sports”. Construction is set to begin in late May.

It will have 9,000 seats, 21 offices, a VIP room, VIP waiting room, presidential room and a media room.

In an advert on the county government's website, the Gender, Youths and Sports department has invited the public and other stakeholders to give their views on the proposed construction on April 30.

The governor gave a personal contribution of Sh100,000 to reward the winning teams. The tournament involved 80 teams from the preliminaries to the finals.

The winners took home full football kits and trophies.

MP Wafula Wamunyinyi hosted the event. Others present included Bungoma speaker Emmanuel Situma, MCAs, county officials, CDF officials and members of the public.

Wamunyinyi said the county is full of talented sports personalities, who need to be supported by the county government.

