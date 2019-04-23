Meru village mourns as dawn fire kills couple and their two children

A Sunday morning fire has left Murimanjoo villagers mourning after a couple and their two children perished.

Caroline Gakii 36, Eric Guantai and their two sons — Tony Mwenda, 12, and six-year-old Christian Karani — from Kathera, South Imenti, Meru, were burnt beyond recognition. They were asleep when their timber house went up in flames.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The bodies were taken to the Consolata Mission Hospital mortuary in Nkubu.

Some villagers wailed uncontrollably after the deaths were confirmed. Others gathered in small groups as they discussed in low tones the tragedy that had befallen them. Confusion, sombreness and discomfort clouded the area — residents' faces told it all.

They had tried to put out the fire, but their efforts were thwarted by strong winds.

Imenti South deputy county commissioner Mugo Gichiri said the fire broke out at around 4.30am. The family had returned home at around midnight. They had been to Nanyuki where they accompanied some relatives to a dowry ceremony.

Residents, including leaders, eulogised them as great members of society. They said the family was dedicated to serving the church.

Guantai was an employee of the Euro Industry Chemicals, while his wife had just started a business. She sold the firm’s products.

Kathera senior chief Matiri Magaju said the couple were peaceful, God-fearing and never had any dispute or misunderstanding with their neighbours. He described the deaths as a great loss to the village.

"Villagers are pained by the tragedy. I've never experienced such a scenario in my life. The fire took a very short time. Some eyewitnesses say it was caused by an electric fault, but officers are investigating," Magaju said.

"We're really shocked. We've lost a pillar of this community. They dedicated their lives to the church. No one, including their parents, took alcohol. They were very kind.”

Guantai was the son of retired teacher Justus Gituma.

South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi, chief of staff Gideon Kimathi and Nkuene MCA Martin Makasi were among leaders who sent their condolences.

Meru county assembly Majority leader Victor Karithi, who is a relative of the deceased, was overwhelmed with emotion. It took him time to utter a word.

“The DCI is carrying out investigations and in one week or two, we'll be able to know the actual cause of the fire. The firefighters arrived in good time, the villagers tried and did what they could, but it was impossible to rescue them,” Karithi finally said after regaining composure.