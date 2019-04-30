Kenya Airways reports Sh5.9 billion net loss in 2018

Kenya Airways net losses for the year ended December 2018 rose to Sh5.9 billion from Sh5.1 billion.

The loss before tax was Sh7.6b from Sh6.4b in 2017.

Even so, the airline’s management has defended the increase, stating that financial year 2018/19 covered 12 months compared to nine months the previous year.

"This therefore means that the 2018 results are not directly comparable with the 2017 results as it is a representative of 12 months against the 9 months in 2017," Chairman Michael Joseph said.

KQ, as the airline is known by its international code saw its current liabilities exceed current assets by 106.42 billion compared to Sh101.5 billion the previous financial year.

Even so, the total revenue for the year grew to Sh114.4 billion compared to Sh80.7 billion in 2017 mainly boosted by growth in passenger revenue from Sh63.9 billion the previous year to Sh88.7 billion.

This is a setback to the airline’s progress; having narrowed its net losses by 28.8 per cent to Sh4 billion in the half year ended June on the back of cost-cutting measures and revenue growth.