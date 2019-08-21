Kenya launches the Commonwealth Business Women Network

Commonwealth Business Women Network (Kenya Chapter) was launched yesterday which brings together business women from over 54 countries who are members of Commonwealth.

Speaking at the launch event in Nairobi, CBW-Kenya Director Josephine Ojiambo said, Kenyan business women will benefit immensely from a wider market offered by Commonwealth Networks.

“It is what is called the Commonwealth Advantage which will see the network support women and help them grow their businesses ,” Ojiambo said.

In addition, Canadian High Commissioner to Kenya, Lisa Stadelbauer said that the Kenyan Chapter will focus on 21 sectors aimed at economically empowering women.

“We will work with the rest of the Commonwealth countries across the globe with a big focus on tapping into Africa’s vast resource pool,”Stadelbauer said.

According to CBW-K Chairperson, Nana Wanjau, the local chapter is obligated to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

CBW Africa was launched at the end of 2017 across Africa as a strategic regional partner to Commonwealth business women, working towards women economic empowerment and leadership.